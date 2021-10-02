CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hondo, TX

Cloudy forecast for Hondo — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Hondo Journal
Hondo Journal
 9 days ago

(HONDO, TX.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Hondo Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a cloudy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Hondo:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dHr4v_0cF2NEuE00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Hondo Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

