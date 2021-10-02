Bassett Weather Forecast

BASSETT, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, October 2 Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 81 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 1 to 5 mph



Sunday, October 3 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 82 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 1 to 5 mph



Monday, October 4 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 76 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



Tuesday, October 5 Rain Showers Likely High 74 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.