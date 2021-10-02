Take advantage of Saturday’s cloudy forecast in Moulton

(MOULTON, AL.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Saturday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a cloudy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Moulton:

Saturday, October 2 Mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 83 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Sunday, October 3 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 78 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Monday, October 4 Patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 79 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



Tuesday, October 5 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 75 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



