Moulton, AL

Take advantage of Saturday’s cloudy forecast in Moulton

Moulton Voice
 9 days ago

(MOULTON, AL.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Saturday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a cloudy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Moulton:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3risaw_0cF2N7oO00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 75 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

#Newsbreak#Nws
Moulton Voice

Moulton, AL
With Moulton Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

