Carthage, TX

A rainy Saturday in Carthage — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Carthage Voice
Carthage Voice
 9 days ago

(CARTHAGE, TX) Saturday is set to be rainy in Carthage, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Carthage:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AiVYo_0cF2N52w00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 84 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

City
Carthage, TX
With Carthage Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

