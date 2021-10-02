CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Claremont, NH

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

Claremont Bulletin
Claremont Bulletin
 9 days ago

(CLAREMONT, NH) Saturday is set to be rainy in Claremont, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Claremont:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fbz8g_0cF2N0dJ00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 64 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Rain showers likely during the day; while light rain likely overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Rain showers likely during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

