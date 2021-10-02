CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elk City, OK

Rainy forecast for Elk City? Jump on it!

 9 days ago

(ELK CITY, OK) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Elk City Saturday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Elk City:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hLoq6_0cF2My6V00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Showers and thunderstorms likely then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

