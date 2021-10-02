CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kewanee, IL

A rainy Saturday in Kewanee — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

Kewanee News Alert
Kewanee News Alert
 9 days ago

(KEWANEE, IL) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Kewanee Saturday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Kewanee:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F5PkR_0cF2MxDm00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 78 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 4

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Kewanee News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

