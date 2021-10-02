CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winnsboro, LA

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

Winnsboro Bulletin
 9 days ago

(WINNSBORO, LA) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Winnsboro Saturday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Winnsboro:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p7UNZ_0cF2Mtgs00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Winnsboro, LA
ABOUT

With Winnsboro Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

