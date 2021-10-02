4-Day Weather Forecast For Florence
FLORENCE, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 65 °F, low 47 °F
- 2 to 12 mph wind
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 67 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 10 mph
Monday, October 4
Mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then light rain likely overnight
- High 64 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, October 5
Light rain likely during the day; while chance of light rain then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 59 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
