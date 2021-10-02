Daily Weather Forecast For Cheboygan

CHEBOYGAN, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, October 2 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 67 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Sunday, October 3 Chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 63 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Monday, October 4 Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight High 62 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



Tuesday, October 5 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 62 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



