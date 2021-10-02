CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beatrice, NE

Saturday rain in Beatrice: Ideas to make the most of it

Beatrice Dispatch
 9 days ago

(BEATRICE, NE) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Beatrice Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Beatrice:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l9sYD_0cF2MkzZ00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Beatrice, NE
