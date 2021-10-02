Weather Forecast For Milford
MILFORD, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight
- High 75 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 3 mph
Sunday, October 3
Areas of fog then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 75 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 1 mph
Monday, October 4
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 73 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, October 5
Rain Showers Likely
- High 70 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
