Alamosa, CO

Alamosa Daily Weather Forecast

Alamosa Dispatch
Alamosa Dispatch
 9 days ago

ALAMOSA, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mbbp7_0cF2MdoU00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 34 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 33 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 32 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 38 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

