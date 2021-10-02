3 ideas for jumping on Saturday’s sunny forecast in Fort Bragg
(FORT BRAGG, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Fort Bragg. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.
Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.
Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.
Along with sun Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Fort Bragg:
Saturday, October 2
Mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 58 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Sunday, October 3
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 59 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 3 mph
Monday, October 4
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 59 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, October 5
Cloudy during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 55 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0