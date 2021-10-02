Daily Weather Forecast For Rochelle

ROCHELLE, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, October 2 Periods of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight High 79 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Sunday, October 3 Scattered showers and thunderstorms then periods of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while periods of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 76 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Monday, October 4 Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight High 72 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



Tuesday, October 5 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 70 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



