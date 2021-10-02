4-Day Weather Forecast For Cody

CODY, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, October 2 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 70 °F, low 46 °F 7 to 13 mph wind



Sunday, October 3 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 76 °F, low 46 °F 7 to 12 mph wind



Monday, October 4 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 75 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Tuesday, October 5 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 75 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.