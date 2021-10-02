Daily Weather Forecast For Monroe

MONROE, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, October 2 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 76 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Sunday, October 3 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 70 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Monday, October 4 Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 69 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Tuesday, October 5 Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 69 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



