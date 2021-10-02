Week 4 NFL picks, odds, 2021 best bets from proven model: This five-way football parlay pays out 20-1
Two division leaders in the NFC will collide when the Dallas Cowboys host the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. The NFC East-leading Cowboys (2-1) have bounced back after an opening-night loss to the Buccaneers by beating the Chargers and Eagles. The Panthers (3-0) have beaten the Jets, Saints and Texans and lead the NFC South. Dallas is a four-point favorite in the latest NFL odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the Over-Under for total points scored is 51.5. The game is one of 16 on the Week 4 NFL schedule, so which NFL bets and NFL parlays should you make?www.cbssports.com
Comments / 1