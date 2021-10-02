CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winfield, KS

Jump on Winfield’s rainy forecast today

Winfield News Alert
Winfield News Alert
 9 days ago

(WINFIELD, KS) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Winfield Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Winfield:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TEdR5_0cF2MPPC00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 8 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

