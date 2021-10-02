Mesquite Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
MESQUITE, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Monday, October 4
Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 93 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, October 5
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 83 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
