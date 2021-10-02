North Chicago Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

NORTH CHICAGO, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, October 2 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then periods of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while periods of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 78 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, October 3 Periods Of Showers And Thunderstorms High 74 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Monday, October 4 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight High 68 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



Tuesday, October 5 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 67 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



