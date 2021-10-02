Glenwood Springs Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, October 4
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, October 5
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 76 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
