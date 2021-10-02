Rice Lake Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
RICE LAKE, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 72 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, October 3
Patchy fog during the day; while isolated rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 65 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Monday, October 4
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 67 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Tuesday, October 5
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 69 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
