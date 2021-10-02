CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rice Lake, WI

Rice Lake Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Rice Lake Today
Rice Lake Today
 9 days ago

RICE LAKE, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hxS96_0cF2MJM400

  • Saturday, October 2

    Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 72 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Patchy fog during the day; while isolated rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

ABOUT

With Rice Lake Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

