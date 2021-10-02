Tomah Daily Weather Forecast
TOMAH, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 75 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, October 3
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 68 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 10 mph
Monday, October 4
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 67 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Tuesday, October 5
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 69 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
