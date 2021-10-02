Tomah Daily Weather Forecast

TOMAH, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, October 2 Mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 75 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Sunday, October 3 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 68 °F, low 47 °F Breezy: 3 to 10 mph



Monday, October 4 Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 67 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Tuesday, October 5 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 69 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.