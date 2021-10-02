Pryor Daily Weather Forecast

PRYOR, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, October 2 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 79 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Sunday, October 3 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 80 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Monday, October 4 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 83 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Tuesday, October 5 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 81 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.