Detroit Lakes Weather Forecast
DETROIT LAKES, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Scattered showers and thunderstorms then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 68 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, October 4
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Tuesday, October 5
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
