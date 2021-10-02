Daily Weather Forecast For Pierre
PIERRE, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Monday, October 4
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Tuesday, October 5
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 54 °F
- 13 to 18 mph wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0