Ogdensburg, NY

A rainy Saturday in Ogdensburg — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

 9 days ago

(OGDENSBURG, NY) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Ogdensburg Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Ogdensburg:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YeWiV_0cF2Ly8i00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Light Rain

    • High 63 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Rain Showers Likely

    • High 63 °F, low 52 °F
    • 7 to 12 mph wind

  • Monday, October 4

    Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 59 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

