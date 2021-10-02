Rainy forecast for Hibbing? Jump on it!
(HIBBING, MN) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Hibbing Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.
Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.
Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.
Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Hibbing:
Saturday, October 2
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 65 °F, low 49 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Sunday, October 3
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 64 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, October 4
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 68 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Tuesday, October 5
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 68 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
