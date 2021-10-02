Daily Weather Forecast For Sturgeon Bay
STURGEON BAY, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 72 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Sunday, October 3
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 69 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Monday, October 4
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 67 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, October 5
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 66 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
