Hazard Daily Weather Forecast

HAZARD, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, October 2 Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then areas of fog overnight High 82 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Sunday, October 3 Areas of fog then patchy fog during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 75 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Monday, October 4 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 74 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



Tuesday, October 5 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while rain showers likely overnight High 74 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



