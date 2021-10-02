Weather Forecast For Astoria
ASTORIA, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 64 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Sunday, October 3
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 64 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Monday, October 4
Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then light rain likely overnight
- High 64 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, October 5
Light rain likely during the day; while chance of light rain then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 60 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
