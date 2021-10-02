Weather Forecast For Astoria

ASTORIA, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, October 2 Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 64 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 2 to 8 mph



Sunday, October 3 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 64 °F, low 49 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Monday, October 4 Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then light rain likely overnight High 64 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



Tuesday, October 5 Light rain likely during the day; while chance of light rain then chance of rain showers overnight High 60 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.