Weather Forecast For Emporia
EMPORIA, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Sunday, October 3
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Monday, October 4
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 80 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, October 5
Rain Showers Likely
- High 80 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
