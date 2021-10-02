4-Day Weather Forecast For La Grande
LA GRANDE, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Monday, October 4
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 79 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, October 5
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0