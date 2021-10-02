4-Day Weather Forecast For Barre

BARRE, VT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, October 2 Light rain during the day; while light rain then chance of rain showers overnight High 58 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Sunday, October 3 Rain Showers Likely High 68 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Monday, October 4 Rain Showers Likely High 61 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Tuesday, October 5 Rain showers likely during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 64 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.