Barre, VT

4-Day Weather Forecast For Barre

Barre Journal
Barre Journal
 9 days ago

BARRE, VT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aSp7A_0cF2Ldqh00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Light rain during the day; while light rain then chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 58 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Rain Showers Likely

    • High 68 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Rain Showers Likely

    • High 61 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Rain showers likely during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Barre Journal

Barre Journal

Barre, VT
