4-Day Weather Forecast For Barre
BARRE, VT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Light rain during the day; while light rain then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 58 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Sunday, October 3
Rain Showers Likely
- High 68 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Monday, October 4
Rain Showers Likely
- High 61 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Tuesday, October 5
Rain showers likely during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 64 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0