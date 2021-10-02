4-Day Weather Forecast For Escanaba

ESCANABA, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, October 2 Isolated showers and thunderstorms then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight High 67 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Sunday, October 3 Scattered rain showers during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight High 66 °F, low 58 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Monday, October 4 Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 64 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



Tuesday, October 5 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 66 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



