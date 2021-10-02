4-Day Weather Forecast For Escanaba
ESCANABA, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Isolated showers and thunderstorms then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 67 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, October 3
Scattered rain showers during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 66 °F, low 58 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Monday, October 4
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 64 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, October 5
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 66 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
