Marble Falls, TX

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

Marble Falls Today
Marble Falls Today
 9 days ago

(MARBLE FALLS, TX) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Marble Falls Saturday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Marble Falls:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ouwFF_0cF2LZGf00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Marble Falls Today

Marble Falls Today

Marble Falls, TX
56
Followers
278
Post
6K+
Views
