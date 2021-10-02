Weather Forecast For Steamboat Springs
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 66 °F, low 30 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 67 °F, low 29 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, October 4
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 31 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, October 5
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 72 °F, low 34 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0