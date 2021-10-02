Weather Forecast For Steamboat Springs

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, October 2 Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 66 °F, low 30 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Sunday, October 3 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 67 °F, low 29 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Monday, October 4 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 71 °F, low 31 °F Light wind



Tuesday, October 5 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 72 °F, low 34 °F Light wind



