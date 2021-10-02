Bolivar Daily Weather Forecast
BOLIVAR, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 77 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Sunday, October 3
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Monday, October 4
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, October 5
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
