Weather Forecast For Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, October 4
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Tuesday, October 5
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 51 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
