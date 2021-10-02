I tried candy corn from 5 different brands, and I think even haters of the treat will enjoy my top pick

Candy corn is a famous and common Halloween treat. Lucien Formichella

I reviewed candy corn from five different brands and ranked them from worst to best.

Even though I love Jelly Belly's jelly beans, the company's candy corn was my least favorite.

The organic candy corn from Oh! Nuts earned the winning title, but it was pricier.

Many people either love or hate candy corn. Lucien Formichella

Although I was no stranger to candy corn, I'd never had strong feelings about it.

I've heard for years that candy corn is the most divisive treat , though I don't think I've ever met a person who genuinely likes it.

I think the "debate" is just propaganda from candy-corn companies to make you believe they have fans in the first place.

But that theory made me remember that the snack just doesn't come out of a lone conveyor belt in the Midwest. Shockingly, many companies produce candy corn on a mass scale.

So I decided it was time to try these different takes on the Halloween treat and rank them all from worst to best.

I had higher hopes for Jelly Belly's candy corn. Lucien Formichella

Jelly Belly's candy corn was disappointing.

First impression: These kernels were so shiny and waxy that I didn't know what to do with them. I considered melting them down to make a candle.

The bag says this is the original gourmet candy corn, which begs the question: What is gourmet candy corn? And, more importantly, how does it differ from non-gourmet candy corn?

That said, I like Jelly Belly's jelly beans, so I figured this option would also be pretty good.

Review: This candy corn tasted so weird that I actually spit out the bite.

I thought I may have gotten a bad bag and considered buying another one, but I didn't want to risk it.

Gold Emblem is CVS' brand. Lucien Formichella

Compared to the others, Gold Emblem's candy corn tasted more artificial.

First impression: I wanted to round out this taste test by checking out the CVS-brand candy corn, which looked normal.

Typically, I try to keep an objective point of view, but I wanted this one to win for the sake of a great underdog story.

Review: This candy corn was somewhat creamy but not very chewy.

Frankly, I tasted the CVS in each bite. It was like somebody had snuck into the candy-corn headquarters and stole the secret recipe — not that I think anyone is guarding it — then made it with (more) artificial ingredients.

Zachary's candy corn didn't really stand out. Lucien Formichella

Zachary's take was OK but lacked noteworthy flavor.

First impression: At a glance, there didn't seem to be much of a difference between this candy corn and Brach's, but Zachary's didn't smell quite as strong.

I picked up a variety pack because I didn't think that would impact the taste.

The packaging says it's made with real honey, but based on the taste I feel that statement is about as real as the Canadian girlfriend I had in high school .

Review: I never thought I'd describe candy corn as "lacking a full-bodied flavor," but here we are.

Each piece had a very creamy taste, which didn't quite work for me. Though, the texture was similar to Brach's — melty and chewy.

I didn't particularly dislike Brach's candy corn. Lucien Formichella

Brach's candy corn is understandably well-known.

First impression: This is the candy corn that I always think of, though I don't recall ever buying a bag before this review. I feel like candy corn is almost always eaten without the packaging, like after floating unwrapped in some black cauldron at the party.

I wasn't sure if there's a gold standard for candy corn, but I figured this would be it. The pieces were firm but breakable, and I think that's what makes this option recognizable.

Review: I loved how the sugar went straight to my molars — I felt like Frankenstein being shocked awake.

The candy kernel had an initial chewiness that was enough to make me feel like I was actually eating something despite it melting down almost immediately.

Oh! Nuts' candy corn impressed me. Lucien Formichella

WINNER: People who don't like candy corn may actually enjoy Oh! Nuts' take.

First impression: I saw organic candy corn and had to get it, if only because it was expensive .

The packaging was extremely nice, with a matte finish. I felt like I was riding a sugar Maybach when buying this.

The kernels were a little stickier than Brach's, with a similar waxiness. I hoped this pack would be way better than the others but figured it'd probably be the same.

Review: I enjoyed this take. It seemingly had more honey than the others and wasn't too sweet, which was refreshing.

The sugar didn't melt too quickly, so the pieces took a while to eat. I had to chew on them like the last bit of soft caramel I found under my grandmother's couch.

I was impressed and a little surprised. I'd even go so far as to say that you may enjoy this option — a little — even if you hate candy corn.