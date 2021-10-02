CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
I tried candy corn from 5 different brands, and I think even haters of the treat will enjoy my top pick

By Lucien Formichella
 9 days ago

Candy corn is a famous and common Halloween treat.

Lucien Formichella

  • I reviewed candy corn from five different brands and ranked them from worst to best.
  • Even though I love Jelly Belly's jelly beans, the company's candy corn was my least favorite.
  • The organic candy corn from Oh! Nuts earned the winning title, but it was pricier.
Although I was no stranger to candy corn, I'd never had strong feelings about it.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lvw3q_0cF2KNfi00
Many people either love or hate candy corn.

Lucien Formichella

I've heard for years that candy corn is the most divisive treat , though I don't think I've ever met a person who genuinely likes it.

I think the "debate" is just propaganda from candy-corn companies to make you believe they have fans in the first place.

But that theory made me remember that the snack just doesn't come out of a lone conveyor belt in the Midwest. Shockingly, many companies produce candy corn on a mass scale.

So I decided it was time to try these different takes on the Halloween treat and rank them all from worst to best.

Jelly Belly's candy corn was disappointing.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dD3Me_0cF2KNfi00
I had higher hopes for Jelly Belly's candy corn.

Lucien Formichella

First impression: These kernels were so shiny and waxy that I didn't know what to do with them. I considered melting them down to make a candle.

The bag says this is the original gourmet candy corn, which begs the question: What is gourmet candy corn? And, more importantly, how does it differ from non-gourmet candy corn?

That said, I like Jelly Belly's jelly beans, so I figured this option would also be pretty good.

Review: This candy corn tasted so weird that I actually spit out the bite.

I thought I may have gotten a bad bag and considered buying another one, but I didn't want to risk it.

Compared to the others, Gold Emblem's candy corn tasted more artificial.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DKTZ6_0cF2KNfi00
Gold Emblem is CVS' brand.

Lucien Formichella

First impression: I wanted to round out this taste test by checking out the CVS-brand candy corn, which looked normal.

Typically, I try to keep an objective point of view, but I wanted this one to win for the sake of a great underdog story.

Review: This candy corn was somewhat creamy but not very chewy.

Frankly, I tasted the CVS in each bite. It was like somebody had snuck into the candy-corn headquarters and stole the secret recipe — not that I think anyone is guarding it — then made it with (more) artificial ingredients.

Zachary's take was OK but lacked noteworthy flavor.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CPgrZ_0cF2KNfi00
Zachary's candy corn didn't really stand out.

Lucien Formichella

First impression: At a glance, there didn't seem to be much of a difference between this candy corn and Brach's, but Zachary's didn't smell quite as strong.

I picked up a variety pack because I didn't think that would impact the taste.

The packaging says it's made with real honey, but based on the taste I feel that statement is about as real as the Canadian girlfriend I had in high school .

Review: I never thought I'd describe candy corn as "lacking a full-bodied flavor," but here we are.

Each piece had a very creamy taste, which didn't quite work for me. Though, the texture was similar to Brach's — melty and chewy.

Brach's candy corn is understandably well-known.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O3f81_0cF2KNfi00
I didn't particularly dislike Brach's candy corn.

Lucien Formichella

First impression: This is the candy corn that I always think of, though I don't recall ever buying a bag before this review. I feel like candy corn is almost always eaten without the packaging, like after floating unwrapped in some black cauldron at the party.

I wasn't sure if there's a gold standard for candy corn, but I figured this would be it. The pieces were firm but breakable, and I think that's what makes this option recognizable.

Review: I loved how the sugar went straight to my molars — I felt like Frankenstein being shocked awake.

The candy kernel had an initial chewiness that was enough to make me feel like I was actually eating something despite it melting down almost immediately.

WINNER: People who don't like candy corn may actually enjoy Oh! Nuts' take.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o2vO2_0cF2KNfi00
Oh! Nuts' candy corn impressed me.

Lucien Formichella

First impression: I saw organic candy corn and had to get it, if only because it was expensive .

The packaging was extremely nice, with a matte finish. I felt like I was riding a sugar Maybach when buying this.

The kernels were a little stickier than Brach's, with a similar waxiness. I hoped this pack would be way better than the others but figured it'd probably be the same.

Review: I enjoyed this take. It seemingly had more honey than the others and wasn't too sweet, which was refreshing.

The sugar didn't melt too quickly, so the pieces took a while to eat. I had to chew on them like the last bit of soft caramel I found under my grandmother's couch.

I was impressed and a little surprised. I'd even go so far as to say that you may enjoy this option — a little — even if you hate candy corn.

Read the original article on Insider

