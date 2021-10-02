Galax Daily Weather Forecast

GALAX, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, October 2 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight High 76 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Sunday, October 3 Patchy fog then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight High 74 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 1 to 6 mph



Monday, October 4 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 70 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



Tuesday, October 5 Rain Showers High 67 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.