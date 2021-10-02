Kapaa Weather Forecast
KAPAA, HI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Scattered rain showers during the day; while occasional rain showers overnight
- High 82 °F, low 72 °F
- 12 mph wind
Sunday, October 3
Rain Showers Likely
- High 81 °F, low 71 °F
- 13 mph wind
Monday, October 4
Rain Showers Likely
- High 81 °F, low 72 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Tuesday, October 5
Rain Showers Likely
- High 81 °F, low 72 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0