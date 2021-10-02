Williston Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

WILLISTON, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, October 2 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 72 °F, low 45 °F Breezy: 3 to 10 mph



Sunday, October 3 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 77 °F, low 44 °F 2 to 12 mph wind



Monday, October 4 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 83 °F, low 51 °F 12 mph wind



Tuesday, October 5 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 85 °F, low 49 °F Windy: 21 mph



