Columbia County, FL

Flood Warning issued for Columbia, Gilchrist by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-02 21:41:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-03 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Gilchrist The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River At Fort White affecting Gilchrist and Columbia Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates affecting Gilchrist, Columbia and Suwannee Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until tomorrow morning The Flood Warning continues for the Santa Fe River At Fort White. * Until tomorrow morning. * At 8:45 PM EDT Saturday the stage was 23.1 feet. * Flood stage is 23.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 22.0 feet Thursday evening. * Impact...At 23.0 feet, Minor damage to dwellings is possible due to boat wash. * Impact...At 23.3 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission begins enforcement of a no wake zone on the Santa Fe River from the centerline of the US 27 Bridge downstream to one-half mile upstream from the State Road 47 Bridge. * Impact...At 25.0 feet, Damage to homes at low elevation as well as basement areas underneath homes on stilts is likely.

alerts.weather.gov

