Sarasota County, FL

Flood Warning issued for Sarasota by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-02 21:38:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-03 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Sunday morning at 800 AM EDT. Target Area: Sarasota The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Myakka River At Myakka River State Park affecting Sarasota County. For the Myakka...including Myakka River State Park...Minor flooding is forecast. Mainly dry conditions are expected for the next couple days which will allow flood waters to continue to recede. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Myakka River At Myakka River State Park. * Until tomorrow morning. * At 8:00 PM EDT Saturday the stage was 7.0 feet. * Flood stage is 7.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 PM EDT Saturday was 7.3 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 6.6 feet Tuesday morning. * Impact...At 7.0 feet, Trails, picnic areas, and parking lots at Myakka State Park flood. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 7.1 feet on 06/27/1942. Fld Observed Forecasts (8 pm EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Myakka River Myakka River Stat 7.0 7.1 Sat 8 am 6.8 6.7 6.5 6.3 6.2

