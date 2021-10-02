CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yankton, SD

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

Yankton Digest
Yankton Digest
 9 days ago

(YANKTON, SD) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Yankton Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Yankton:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BZr4t_0cF2J41N00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Isolated rain showers then cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Yankton, SD
Yankton Digest

Yankton Digest

Yankton, SD
31
Followers
288
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Yankton Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy