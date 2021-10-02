CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellefontaine, OH

Saturday rain in Bellefontaine: Ideas to make the most of it

Bellefontaine Journal
 9 days ago

(BELLEFONTAINE, OH) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Bellefontaine Saturday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Bellefontaine:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PEj2h_0cF2J0UT00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 63 °F
    • 7 to 14 mph wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 73 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Partly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

