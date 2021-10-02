Cloudy forecast for Gaylord — 3 ways to hit it head-on
(GAYLORD, MI.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Saturday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.
Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.
Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.
Along with a cloudy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Gaylord:
Saturday, October 2
Mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 73 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, October 3
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 68 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, October 4
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 62 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, October 5
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 66 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
