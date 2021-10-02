Daily Weather Forecast For Marianna
MARIANNA, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 89 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, October 3
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 85 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, October 4
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 84 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, October 5
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 83 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
